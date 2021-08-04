Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,059. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
