Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.