Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ATOM stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,910. The stock has a market cap of $494.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89.

Get Atomera alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.