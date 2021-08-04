Audacy (AUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82. Audacy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Audacy alerts:

AUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.