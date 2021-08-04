Aurora (AOA) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $271,217.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00091166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

