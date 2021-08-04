Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $626.60

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.60 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 659.60 ($8.62). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 652 ($8.52), with a volume of 1,408,845 shares changing hands.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.