Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

