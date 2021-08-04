Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $329.53

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $329.53 and last traded at $328.63, with a volume of 2503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

