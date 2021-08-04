Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

