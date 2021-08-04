Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.04

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 6974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

