Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 224.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

