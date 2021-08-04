Avantor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avantor in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.