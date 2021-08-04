Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

