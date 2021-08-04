AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.