Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,318. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

