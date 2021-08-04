Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

