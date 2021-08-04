Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.