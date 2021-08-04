Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 15,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,067. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Technology by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

