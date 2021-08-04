Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

