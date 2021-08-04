Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 5.9%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 1,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

