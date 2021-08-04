Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $4.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.74 and the lowest is $3.23. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 269.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

