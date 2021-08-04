AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €23.10 ($27.17) on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.