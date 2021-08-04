Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Financial Comparison

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Sangamo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -1.87 Sangamo Therapeutics $118.19 million 11.66 -$121.00 million ($0.90) -10.64

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92% Sangamo Therapeutics -94.38% -24.82% -13.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 0 7 0 2.75 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 313.08%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.82%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; BIVV003, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease; ST-400, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II Thales clinical trials for the treatment of transfusion dependent beta thalassemia. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. ST-101 gene therapy for phenylketonuria. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

