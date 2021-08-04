Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0362 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $190,409.74 and approximately $51,581.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.43 or 0.01037711 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

