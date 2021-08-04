Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $166.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.90 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $694.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.