B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.