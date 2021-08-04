Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.