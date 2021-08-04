Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.90. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

