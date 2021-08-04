Band Protocol Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00016427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $229.40 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

