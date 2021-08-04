Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

