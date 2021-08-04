Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.