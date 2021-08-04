Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

CREX stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.98.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

