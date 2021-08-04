Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.