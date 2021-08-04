Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,091 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Aware worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWRE opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.20. Aware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

