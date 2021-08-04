Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNIY. AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

