Barclays Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $31.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 103,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

