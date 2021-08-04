Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

