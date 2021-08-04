Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.77 ($4.99).

BP traded up GBX 16.35 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 306.10 ($4.00). 72,344,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

