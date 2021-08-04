Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.26 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.