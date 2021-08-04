Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

