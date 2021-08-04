Barclays Upgrades The Unite Group (LON:UTG) to “Overweight”

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 950 ($12.41). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,362.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.89. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

