Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 111,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.