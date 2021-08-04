Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 535,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

