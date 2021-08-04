Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a C$56.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.96.

ABX opened at C$27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

