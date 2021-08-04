Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

