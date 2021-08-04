Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €66.68 ($78.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

