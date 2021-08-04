BASIC Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $642,407.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.00845080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00094371 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

