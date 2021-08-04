BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BVC stock traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.46 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.70. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.21 million and a P/E ratio of 57.79.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

