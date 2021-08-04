Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €80.52 ($94.73) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

