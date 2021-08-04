BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 143.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BCTG Acquisition were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCTG opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

